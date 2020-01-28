Authorities: Florida boy, 9, stabs younger sister with knife

Ocala police responded to an apartment complex where detectives said a boy stabbed his little sister in the back. (Source: Ocala Police Department/Facebook)
January 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 11:29 AM

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her to die.

The Ocala Police Department says the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago.

Units are currently on scene at Berkeley Point Apartments working a stabbing investigation involving juveniles. The...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, January 27, 2020

The girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital.

The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly, and when she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister.

