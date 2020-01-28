Alabama Power shows cameras expected to cut crime in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Western Block Neighborhood Watch held their quarterly meeting Monday to discuss crime on the west side and new technology being used to combat the issue.
Captain Thurmond with the Birmingham Police Department’s west precinct said the homicide rate on the west side is down at 23% and neighbors said they hoped installing surveillance cameras throughout the community would send a stern message to criminals that crime will not be tolerated in their community.
It’s part of a five year, $3 million Birmingham city funded surveillance camera program which started in late 2018.
Targeting high crime areas, Birmingham leaders partnered with Alabama Power to install more than 100 cameras in neighborhoods. Some of the cameras would have license plate reading technology.
Alabama Power reps met with members of the Western Block Neighborhood Watch to show off the equipment expected to cut crime.
“We’re having all types of activities that are illegal and we need help. Police cannot see everything by driving through, but with the camera they can see it all," Wallladean Streeter, president of the neighborhood watch and Bush Hills neighborhood said.
City leaders say the cameras will be used in conjunction with shot spotter.
