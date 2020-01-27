You can now file your 2020 taxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One the things we know we can all count on, taxes. Starting today, Monday, Jan. 27, you can officially start filing your income taxes.
A certified financial planner says one good thing about 2020 is the major tax changes are over.
The tax cuts were given out and tax exemptions have been removed. Now it’s just up to you and your accountant if you use one.
The IRS expects about 90 percent of us will file taxes electronically.
If you have all of your documents ready, experts say it’s best to go ahead and file early.
This will help you avoid some of those tax scams that pop up every year.
Filing early also gives you a chance to see what your taxes will look like next year in case you need to make changes to your withholdings from your employer.
Filing early and electronically will help you get your deduction sooner, one week to ten days. But filing otherwise could mean a delay.
Michael Wagner, a CFP with The Welch Group said “But if you file by paper and request a check that amount could be up to two months before you actually get your refund. If you are looking get a check quickly, e-file and request direct deposit into your account.”
Also remember if you file for tax credits for earned income or child credits that will have to be verified and will take some time.
There are free tax services through agencies like United Way and Impact America if you have a certain income level.
