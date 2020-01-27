UAB offers free community English classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - English language learners in the Greater Birmingham area have an opportunity to expand their language skills at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s free community English classes.
The English classes are offered Thursday evenings and Friday mornings for learners at all levels.
Classes are taught by graduate students who are being trained to become teachers of English as an international language.
Participants will take a test that will help them place into the appropriate class.
A placement test is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the UAB Education Building, 901 13th St. South, Room 111.
Registration and placement for these specialized classes will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the UAB Education Building, 901 13th St. South, Room 111. Classes will be held Monday through Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. from Feb. 3 through April 8.
For more information, contact Josephine Prado, Ph.D., assistant professor of English learner education, at 205-975-5045 or jprado@uab.edu.
