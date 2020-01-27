New sidewalks coming to Highway 150

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Highway 150 is a busy stretch of roadway.
Yet people still try to walk in the area, and that's very dangerous now. But changes are coming.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will tell you that when Hoover was created not much though was given to putting in sidewalks. That has changed - all developers have to allow for sidewalks.
Brocato says there is a lot of foot traffic with hotels and motels and those who want to walk to the Galleria and Patton Creek.
The Hoover City Council recently approved applying for federal grants along with city funds to put in a sidewalk on the southern part of Highway 150 from Highway 31 to the Cahaba River Estates.
That is almost two miles down the road. Mayor Brocato says its needed.
"We see people walking 24 hours a day on Highway 150,” says Mayor Frank Brocato. “We need to pay attention to it. It’s a main artery through Hoover."
The total cost is 2.7 million dollars, but two million dollars of the project will be federally funded.
