Man, teenagers indicted in the murder of a Ramsay High School student

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Five people were indicted in the shooting death of Ramsay High School senior 17-year-old Stanley Turner.
Turner was discovered dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Shelby County Motel in October 2019.
20-year-old Rodriquez T. Allen of McCalla was indicted Friday, January 24 on Murder and Robbery 1st Degree.
Jakobi C. Witherspoon, 19, was indicted on murder and first-degree robbery charges.
Aja Kylandrea Brenee Whitt, 17, was indicted on murder and first-degree robbery charges as an adult.
Jamaal Antowain Phillips, 17, was indicted on murder and first-degree robbery charges as an adult.
Ja’Micah Jayland Jordan, 17, was indicted on murder and robbery charges as an adult.
Arraignment for the five suspects was set for March 2, 2020.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites off of 280 early on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019. Deputies were checking on a noise complaint.
“The kids were at a party. Something went awry. He headed out to his car alone, and somebody shot him,” said George Perdue, Stanley’s grandfather.
Perdue said his first grandson was a good student at Ramsay High School and he loved sports.
“He is a fine young man. He came up playing sports. Basketball, played football,” Perdue said.
Perdue said an injury stopped his participation in sports, but Stanley planned to continue his love of sports by getting a college degree.
“He was the love of my life and my wife’s. He was considering going on to college and planned to be a sports agent,” Perdue said.
