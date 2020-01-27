Head of Alabama’s police chiefs association speaks out on shooting of Birmingham officer

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who heads the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says Alabama set a record last year - six officers were killed in the line of duty.
“These officers being shot - we’re going to have to figure out some way to stem this epidemic of shootings across the country, whether they be citizens or law enforcement,” says Bill Partridge.
Partridge is president of that organization while also being the police chief of Oxford. We asked him about Sunday’s shooting of a Birmingham police officer.
Narcotics officer John Finke was working an off duty security job at Church of the Highlands in the Woodlawn community. While investigating a nearby robbery, he was shot three times and remains in intensive care at UAB.
“You’re really never off duty. You’re really on duty 24-7, because if you see something like a felony taking place or hear of something like a felony taking place, you’re going to act upon it. And that’s what that officer did,” said Partridge.
Partridge says too many people are casually committing crimes with firearms, and lawmakers should take action to stop it.
“I think we should ramp up the sentencing for individuals who are felons with guns. I think that we need to make bonds higher, for those individuals that have been arrested that have already committed crimes against individuals and police officers, not to allow them to be out walking the street again,” Partridge says. “And we need to keep those people who are doing those types of crimes in jail. They’ve already proven to us, time and time again, that they’re not capable of mixing with society in a normal way.”
