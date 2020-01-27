Flying Biscuit Cafe: Honey-lime blackened shrimp bowl

Serves 2
Ingredients:
· 12 peeled and deveined shrimp
· 2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
· 4 cups chopped romaine
· 1 whole avocado, sliced
· 1 cup quinoa, cook according to package directions
· 1 cup brown rice, cooked according to package directions
· Wasabi Crema
Honey-Lime Dressing
· 1 small clove garlic, minced
· 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
· 1 Tbsp Honey
· ¼ cup oil of choice
· ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
· Pinch kosher salt and black pepper
· Mix well and set aside.
Black Bean Salsa
· 1 cup cooked black beans
· ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
· 2 tablespoons fresh diced tomato
· 2 tablespoons fresh diced red onion
· 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
· 1 tablespoon oil
· 1 tablespoon lime juice
· Salt and pepper to taste
Mix well and adjust seasonings to your taste. Add chopped serrano peppers for a hot kick.
Wasabi Crema
· ¼ cup sour cream
· 1 teaspoon lime juice
· ½ teaspoon chopped cilantro
· 1 teaspoon horseradish (fresh or prepared)
· Large pinch salt
· 1 teaspoon wasabi powder (or to taste)
Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until well combined.
Instructions:
1. Make the Honey-Lime dressing and set aside.
2. Make the Black Bean Salsa and set aside.
3. Make the Wasabi-Cream and set aside.
4. Coat the shrimp with the blackening seasoning and add to a hot skillet. Cook on both sides for 2 minutes then add the Honey-Lime dressing. Cook until shrimp are done.
5. In two bowls, place half the romaine each, then top with the grains and the shrimp. Pour the pan juices over all.
6. Top each salad with ½ of a sliced avocado, black bean salsa and fresh cilantro if desired.
7. Drizzle with the Wasabi Crema and serve.
