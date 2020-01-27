FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and a few showers possible Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We have been watching a disturbance that produced some scattered showers across Central Alabama overnight. Majority of the rain is now moving into Georgia. We will have a chance for a few showers this morning, but most of us will trend dry. Best locations to see rain during the morning hours will be in east Alabama. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s with light winds. We cannot rule out some patchy fog in a few spots that could reduce visibility around a mile. With wet roadways and potential fog, we caution all drivers to take it easy on the roads this morning. We will deal with a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid-50s. Expect northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: It will be a chilly start to Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. Temperatures are trending near average as we finish out the month. Our average high/low temperature is around 55°F/34°F. Tuesday is looking dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. If you have any errands to run tomorrow, you will not have to worry about rain chances.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather maker will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday. An area of low pressure will likely develop near the Gulf Coast during this time period. Moisture will try to move into Alabama giving us rain chances Wednesday. For now, most of the steady and heaviest rain potential looks to remain in South Alabama. We will likely have to deal with clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain chance is around 50% for Central Alabama. If moisture trends farther north, our rain chances will increase.
THURSDAY: Thursday will be another dry day with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will trend chilly, but not cold. We will likely see lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN THIS WEEKEND: Weekend setup for rain remains tricky. Models continue to support the idea of an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Latest models are showing this system suppressed, meaning it stays well to our south limiting our rain chances. For now, I have a 20% chance for rain on Friday and Saturday across Central Alabama. If the low trends farther north, rain chances would increase. As of now, temperatures look to remain in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures can be expected early next week as models hint that we could see highs in the 60s next Monday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest weather information.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.