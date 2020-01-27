FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and a few showers possible Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We have been watching a disturbance that produced some scattered showers across Central Alabama overnight. Majority of the rain is now moving into Georgia. We will have a chance for a few showers this morning, but most of us will trend dry. Best locations to see rain during the morning hours will be in east Alabama. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s with light winds. We cannot rule out some patchy fog in a few spots that could reduce visibility around a mile. With wet roadways and potential fog, we caution all drivers to take it easy on the roads this morning. We will deal with a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid-50s. Expect northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph this afternoon.