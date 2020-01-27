Dak’s Spices: Air Fryer Wings (3 ways)

INGREDIENTS FOR WINGS
2 pounds of chicken wings
2 tablespoons of baking powder
1 tablespoon of DAK's ORIGINAL RED
INGREDIENTS FOR BUFFALO SAUCE
¼ cup of melted butter
½ cup of hot sauce
2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon of honey
2-3 teaspoons of DAK's BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO (or more to taste)
INGREDIENTS FOR BBQ SAUCE
1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
¼ cup of honey
2 tablespoons of melted butter
1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons of siracha or hot sauce (optional)
2-3 teaspoons of DAK's BBQueen
INGREDIENTS FOR GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE
¼ cup of melted butter
1-2 tablespoons of DAK's GREEN ZEST
1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes (optional)
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS FOR WINGS
Remove tips of chicken wings and spilt at the joint. Most butchers at grocery stores will do this for you!!! We recommend that option. Pat the wings dry with a paper towel.
In a large bowl, mix the baking powder and DAK's Original Red. Toss the chicken wings in the mixture and place in air fryer basket. The secret to crispy wings is to not crowd the wings in the basket. You may need to separate the wings into 2 different batches.
Cook at 400 for 25-30 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through cooking time. Cook until the skin is crispy and brown. Chicken should be at 165 degrees. Remove the wings from the air fryer and immediately toss in the sauce.
DIRECTIONS FOR BUFFALO WINGS
Simmer all the ingredients in a small pot. Transfer to a bowl and toss in the wings
DIRECTIONS FOR BBQ WINGS
Simmer all the ingredients in a small pot. Transfer to a bowl and toss in the wings
DIRECTIONS FOR GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE
In a bowl, add melted butter, DAK’s Green Zest, red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese. Stir. Add the wings and toss.
