Alabama’s Big 10 Mayors Conference in Hoover

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Big 10 Mayors are in Hoover Monday to discuss taxes, safety and technology.
The Mayors Conference is a two-day event.
The Big 10 said they are coming together to share ideas and move the state forward.
When it comes to taxes the mayors are expected to talk about how and what the effect of online sales taxes have on local sales taxes.
When it comes to safety the mayors will be looking at violent crimes committed by people out on parole.
The technology discussion could include the incoming 5G networks and how to prepare.
The mayors meet on a quarterly basis to discuss different topics affecting their cities.
