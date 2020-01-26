Two injured in shooting at Tuscaloosa party

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place at a party in Tuscaloosa.
Authorities were called to a shooting at the 3200 block of Hope Blvd around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.
After a juvenile party ended, a fight erupted. Someone fired shots from a vehicle.
A 41-year-old female was struck while inside her home. The victim was taken to DCH with non-life threatening injuries before being taken to UAB.
A juvenile was also in the house at the time of the shooting. The juvenile was taken to DCH and treated for minor injuries.
