Two injured in shooting at Tuscaloosa party
By WBRC Staff | January 26, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:22 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place at a party in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities were called to a shooting at the 3200 block of Hope Blvd around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

After a juvenile party ended, a fight erupted. Someone fired shots from a vehicle.

A 41-year-old female was struck while inside her home. The victim was taken to DCH with non-life threatening injuries before being taken to UAB.

A juvenile was also in the house at the time of the shooting. The juvenile was taken to DCH and treated for minor injuries.

