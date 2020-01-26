Two construction workers seriously injured during renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two construction workers were seriously injured Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium while working on stadium renovations.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa around 5 p.m. Saturday after officials say two beams fell and struck a manlift operated by two construction workers. Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue were able to free the workers and both were transported to DCH Medical Center.
Officials have not received an update on the current condition of the workers or learned the full extent of their injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.