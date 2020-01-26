Sunday Morning Weather

An area of low pressure will rotate through the area bringing increasing rain chances through tonight and this rain will spread from west to east during the early morning hours Monday. In fact, some patches of light drizzle may continue through midday tomorrow but rain should be ending in the afternoon although low clouds will continue across the region ahead of some drier air finally arriving Tuesday but the rain break will be short lived as another disturbance brings more rain, mostly light into the region late Tuesday with rain chances continuing into Wednesday.