Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The area of high pressure helping provide blue skies and cool temperatures has already begun moving east with morning temperatures in the 38-38 degree range. Clouds will continue overspreading the region through the morning in response to an area of low pressure forming in the Northwestern Gulf. Rain chances will be increasing this afternoon as rain areas spread from southwest to northeast across the state. Most of the afternoon rain will be light with highs around 55...a few degrees warmer than Saturday.
An area of low pressure will rotate through the area bringing increasing rain chances through tonight and this rain will spread from west to east during the early morning hours Monday. In fact, some patches of light drizzle may continue through midday tomorrow but rain should be ending in the afternoon although low clouds will continue across the region ahead of some drier air finally arriving Tuesday but the rain break will be short lived as another disturbance brings more rain, mostly light into the region late Tuesday with rain chances continuing into Wednesday.
The progressive weather pattern will likely continue for the second half of the week and into next weekend. More Gulf Moisture will surge north late Thursday and continue overspreading the area through early Saturday bringing slightly better rain chances into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will remain near Seasonal Averages into the beginning of February, next weekend, with highs in the 55-58 degree range and lows around 40.
