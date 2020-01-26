Local high school and college students lift their voices in MLK oratorical contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A competition kicked off today at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to recognize up-and-coming orators and honor one of the most talented speakers in U.S. history.
Every year, Birmingham college and high school students compete in the “Word From the Mountaintop” oratory contest in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Out of 17 applicants, 6 presented original speeches that reflect Dr. King’s words while connecting his message to issues in the 21st century.
“We’re encouraging students to become better critical thinkers, not only in how they deliver their speech but also in their writing. We’re also grading their grammar and their content,” said Brandon Wolf with UAB campus and community engagement.
“It took me a week to write it. I do want some of the work that I write about, I do want it to be published one day,” said Kameryn Thigpen, a UAB student who participated in the contest.
Kameryn was today’s college division winner.
Tony Lott of Huffman High School won the high school division.
Both received a plaque and $200 cash.
