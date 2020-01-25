U.S. Dept. of Education data shows UAB crime stats continue to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite UAB's massive footprint, the university says it has a low number of reported sex-related offenses, robbery and burglary compared to other schools its size. That's according to 2016 through 2018 data from the U.S. Department of Education.
A 2018 UAB Police and Public Safety survey also found that 84% of students say UAB PD is keeping them safe on campus, including the many hospital entities.
The university reports it has more than 3,800 security cameras, over 500 emergency panic buttons and 520 doors across campus that require a card to access. That's in addition to over 100 UAB police officers constantly patrolling the over 100 city blocks that make up UAB.
Students say they feel safe and add this study just proves what they already know.
"Not very surprising. I grew up in this city so I can see where they are coming front. I think it’s because of the location basically its surrounded by a lot of safe cities,” Jadarius Lewis, a student said.
The university’s police chief says theft of personal property is the most common crime on college campuses, including UAB. The chief encourages everyone to keep their dorm and car doors locked and don’t leave things like your purse, wallet or anything like that in plain view.
You can read more in their safety report.
