UAB offers new ride safety app

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This weekend, some UAB students may be taking advantage of a new ride safety app that rolled out just a few days ago.
UAB students and faculty can now request a ride through the TapRide app. It’s a part of the university’s Safety Escort which gives people free, late night rides on campus. The rides are available from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
"It works just like the ride sharing companies,” Brian Atkinson with UAB Transportation said.
Once you open the app, just put in your pick up and drop off locations and then request a ride. You have to be a student or faculty member to use it.
"It really is about both that convenience and the safety. We are in downtown Birmingham, the campus is really safe..but this just provides an extra layer of security for those students getting around,” Atkinson said.
Aneva Ezell and Jadarius Lewis are both about to transfer to UAB. They say having an app like this on campus gives them better peace of mind.
"I think it’s really good because when you’re walking around in the afternoon or at night you want to have a quick way to get to where you need to be without feeling unsafe or like someone could be following you..You want to have that security,” Ezell said.
"I think it’s pretty comforting. You know with this being one of the safest campuses like in Alabama, I don’t know if it’s necessarily like that big of a deal but it is pretty great to have. It’s like a safety net basically,” Lewis said.
Blaze Ride offers additional service hours – 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – for employees or students with limited mobility. To participate in Blaze Ride, students must register with Disability Support Services by calling 205-934-4205 and employees must contact the AWARE Disability Management program by calling 205-975-9973.
You can learn more about the app here: https://www.uab.edu/transportation/42-parking/special-events/291-tap-ride
