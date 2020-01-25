Tuscaloosa bridge demolition to cause traffic detours this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT has approved lane closures to allow contractors to demolish the westbound bridge on I-20/59 at Exit 76 in Tuscaloosa. Drivers familiar with the area will recognize that as the Skyland Boulevard Exit off the interstate in Tuscaloosa.
Skyland Boulevard underneath the interstate will be closed in both directions starting at 8 p.m. It will remain closed until 5 p.m. Saturday evening until bridge demolition is finished. Police will be there to help with traffic.
An ALDOT spokesman offered advice to drivers who could be affected by the temporary change.
“Westbound motorists will notice this, once you reach Exit 76, you need to be in the right lane if you want to exit off to McFarland Boulevard which is Exit 73. This is kind of similar to what we had a few months ago with east bound traffic. It’s just flipped,” John McWilliams explained.
The work is needed to add more lanes to I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa. The road improvement project is on schedule to be finished on time by December 2020.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.