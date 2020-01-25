Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A dry but chilly beginning for the weekend with temperatures falling to around 35 at sunrise. High pressure will overspread the region today with afternoon temperatures around 50 area-wide. After a brief break from the rain, precipitation possibilities, mainly in the form of light rain, will return to The Southeast tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves through the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
The low will continue moving east but more of the Tropical Moisture will be confined to The Northern Gulf keeping the bulk of the moisture to our south. After the rain moves out early Monday, high pressure will bring another dry weather pattern through at least Tuesday night with temperatures near average for the beginning of the week.
Another area of low pressure will build in to our west beginning Tuesday morning, however, allowing for more clouds which will limit afternoon temperatures through mid-week. This system could also bring some light rain Tuesday evening which may continue into Wednesday. With no significant cold air moving south, temperatures will remain near seasonal averages through week’s end.
