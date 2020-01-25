New apartments in the works near the Rotary Trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next big thing coming to Birmingham’s Rotary Trail area may actually be small things.
The development team at Creature plans to build 135 apartment units just off of 22nd St. at Powell Ave. S. that will will be 350-square feet.
Creature CEO and co-founder Michael Gibson says the $1,100 a month units will be high-end. They will include Juliet balconies and come fully-furnished, including a Murphy couch.
“It just basically kind of transforms. So you can have all the advantages of living where you want, but pay hundreds of dollars less a month,” says Gibson.
Creature co-founder and Chairman Jeffrey Golden says with construction costs rising, the development is an economic way of serving people who still want to live in the city center.
“I believe we’ll have a significant amount of millennials. We’ll almost certainly wind up with some students, young professionals that are living downtown. The project is in the shadow of BBVA. I would expect there would be some corporate housing opportunities” says Golden.
The same team is also working on a similar project for UAB graduate and medical school students at 18th St. and 3rd Ave. S.
Creature expects to start construction on both projects later this year.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.