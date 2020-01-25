Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office promotes first female Deputy Chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - History was made Friday at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Felicia Rucker-Sumerlin is now the Sheriff’s office first-ever female Deputy Chief in its 200 year history.
She’s been with the Sheriff’s office for almost three decades. She’s worked in the jail, patrol, criminal division, and school resources, which means she’s done just about everything there is to do at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office!
“I didn’t want to be given anything because I was black. I didn’t want to be given anything just because I was a female. I wanted to be given any title, anything that I got from the Sheriff’s Office, because I was qualified for it," said Deputy Chief Rucker-Sumerlin.
She says she hopes her promotion inspires girls and boys alike, young and old, that your current situation doesn’t define you, and it should only motivate you to create a better future for yourself.
