Educator Workforce Academy helps teachers make students more hireable

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Educators from across west Alabama met at one of the largest employers in that state Friday. Businesses want to show them the type of job skills they teach students to make them better employees.
More than 75 educators from the area toured the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance. It’s one of four meetings a year where they’ll gather and focus on future job opportunities available to their students.
The educators come from communities including Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Pickens counties. Organizers wanted them to learn more about Mercedes. That helps them better understand more what companies need from their students to get hired and maintain employment.
At the end of the academy, the educators have to put what they’ve learned to use.
“They actually have to submit a plan of how to integrate all of the things that they learned in the classroom. And I think that’s really where we’re seeing incredible things happen. Because we’re seeing school systems that are transforming the way they that they are doing education,” according to Donny Jones, Executive Director of West Alabama Works.
More than 150 superintendents, principals, and teachers have completed the educator workforce academy so far.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.