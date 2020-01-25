Birmingham Public Library hosts passport fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, the Birmingham Public Library is hosting a passport fair to help those who are preparing to travel aboard.
No appointments were necessary; anyone could come in and get help filling out the paperwork.
Local travel agents were on hand to help plan your next getaway.
Jim Murray, with the Birmingham Public Library, says they're always looking for ways to give back to the community.
Putting on events like the passport fair and offering other services helps the library stay connected to the needs of the community.
"We are trying to reconfigure our roll in the community. We are like other public libraries who are trying to identify what people need," said Murray.
If you missed Saturday’s fair, don’t worry, the library offers help with passports throughout the week. You can find more information at http://www.bplonline.org/
