Auburn to host College GameDay in February

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - ESPN’s College GameDay will be visiting Auburn Arena for the first time in February.
GameDay will broadcast prior to Auburn’s game against Kentucky. Auburn is currently ranked 16th and has only two losses. Kentucky is currently 15th and has a record of 14-4.
This is the first time Auburn has been a part of GameDay as a home or visiting team. While at Tennessee, Bruce Pearl’s team made four appearances on GameDay.
The game is set to tip off at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.