Arrest warrant issued in Tuscumbia animal cruelty case

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Colbert County have issued an arrest warrant for the property owner where two dead cows were found in Tuscumbia.
The property is on Cook Lane.
The owner is not being identified, but we’re told they’re a truck driver who has been gone for a while. They are set to face charges of failure to burn or bury dead livestock. The arrest warrant also charges the owner with felony animal cruelty.
Several malnourished cows were also found on the property. The dead cows have been removed, but there are still six cows and a goat on the property.
