Airport officials, doctor discuss coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800.
Larger airports across the country have started to monitor passengers traveling internationally.
Right now, the Huntsville International Airport is not screening passengers for coronavirus.
Huntsville International Airport’s public relations manager, Jana Kuner, said the reason is the airport does not have international passenger flights.
Kuner said only cargo comes international to the airport and passengers are screened before they arrive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two cases of the coronavirus in Washington state and Illinois.
Kuner is encouraging passengers to take precautions.
“Take some extra vitamin C before you get on a plane, wear a mask if you are uncomfortable because you are going to be in a confined space,” said Kuner.
Tim Howard, a family practice physician, said the coronavirus is a lower respiratory virus which tends to be related to pneumonia.
Howard said signs and symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and lower respiratory tract infections.
He said most coronavirus infections are linked to animals.
“We are so remote from all of that unless we gave someone coming from china coming through Atlanta or from those other ports of entry again the likelihood is going to be extremely rare," said Dr. Howard.
So far, 63 people are being tested for the virus in the U.S.
The CDC expects that number to grow.
