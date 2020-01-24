What you need to know about the coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials around the world and in Alabama are keeping a close eye of the spread of the coronavirus in China.
As of now, 650 people have been infected and there are 18 reported deaths.
Like SARS, this is a respiratory disease. There is a lot health officials don’t know yet, but it looks like it’s spreading and there is concern it could come to any country, state, or city with an airport.
The coronavirus appears to have started in China. The government there is quarantining major cities with millions of people in them.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the director of UAB’s Infectious Disease Department.
“If you have person actively coughing out the disease on an airplane then a lot of people are going to be infected,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of UAB’s Infectious Disease Department, said.
Five international airports are now screening people for symptoms of the disease, but the problem is there is a two week incubation period where some people may not yet show symptoms.
“Symptoms are just like the flu. You start out with fever. Fever is the big one. The next is muscle aches,” said Dr. Marrazzo.
The CDC is now asking people to put off air travel to China.
“Just today, the CDC increased its travel advisory to its highest level and that says postpone all non-essential travel,” said Dr. Marrazzo.
Any vaccine test of the coronavirus is at least three months off.
Dr. Marrazzo says there is no need to panic about this. Just stay in touch with the news of the disease and she adds the country and world is better off now after the SARS outbreak where health officials can ramp up testing and screening much quicker than in the past.
