Tuscaloosa Police search for missing girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a missing high school girl. Rochelle Denae Dearman was reported missing by her father January 23.
Rochelle, a student at Bryant High School, was last seen the morning of the 23rd in the 4800 block of E Skyland Blvd, but never arrived to school.
She is described as 5′1, weighing 145 lbs, light in complexion with long black hair and glasses.
Anyone with any knowledge of Rochelle Dearman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.