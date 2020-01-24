Tuscaloosa man charged with sexually abusing a child for years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is charged and accused with sexually abusing a young girl for eight years.
According to court records the 16-year-old victim said Robert Deloyd Randall started abusing her when she was 7-years-old.
Investigators say the abuse started in Uniontown, Ala.
Randall, who turned 36 on Jan. 24, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy. He was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday with bond set at $135,000.
Investigators say one of the first Tuscaloosa police officers to look into this case was fallen hero Dornell Cousette. Cousette was shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant in September 2019.
