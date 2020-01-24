Suicide prevention training offered this weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - A special prevention training program for a very difficult subject will be held in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
At the training you can learn how to be a gatekeeper when it comes to suicide. A gatekeeper is someone who participates in QPR training, which stands for “Question, Persuade, and Refer." It’s part of a public health-based suicide prevention program.
The Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition, also known as ASPARC, is teaming up with the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation to host Saturday’s training session.
The training will help people recognize suicidal warning signs in others. They’ll learn how to ask the right question, pertaining to if someone they know is having suicidal thoughts. The training helps them persuade them to get help and refers them to the right resources.
QPR Gatekeeper training is very similar to CPR training program in that each year, these types of training help save thousands of lives.
“I think empowering people to understand that it doesn’t take just a professional. That we are not the only ones qualified to save a life and to ask that question. This is everyone’s responsibility,” said Belinda Cook with the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.
People who complete the QPR training receive a gatekeeper certificate.
ASPARC and The Kristen Amerson Youth foundation plan to have more training sessions, with the next being in April. You can also have the training session booked to come to you.
You can learn more about ASPARC by clicking here and the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.