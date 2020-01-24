Springville police tout flock camera system arrest

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Springville police say the license plate reader system set up only six months ago is helping them quickly solve crimes.
Police used the flock camera system to track down a man suspected of stealing two iPhones from the AT&T store in Springville Station in December.
“It picks up tag numbers from vehicles as they pass through and we were able to search that time frame and matched vehicle descriptions and tracked it that way,” said Springville Sgt. Michael Long.
The system led to Julius Durr facing charges of criminal mischief and theft of property charges. Police say he snipped the security cord holding the phones and took them. They tracked his vehicle in that area and then put the tag number in the Flock Camera System. The system tracked his car to the Birmingham area, where police also use the system. They identified Durr and arrested him at his job.
Springville police say it helps that the system connects to other municipalities and has helped them solve all kinds of crimes.
“We’ve used this multiple times a week. It’s helped us solve hit and runs, people passing counterfeit money. Other crimes that have occurred, people have been able to give us a description or partial tag and we’ve been able to use that to find the vehicle and track it back to the owner,” said Sgt. Long.
The city has about seven now in various areas. They’re looking to add more and they’re also working with neighborhoods to get them added in communities.
