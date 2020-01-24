“Ready to Work” program offers high school students life changing opportunities

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Shelby County schools are getting a jump start on their future after graduation. Thursday at the Ready to Work event, students interviewed with different companies and learned what opportunities are available for them.
The Ready to Work program sets each student up for success. On Thursday hundreds of students gathered at the Bessemer Civic Center and each one got three interviews with potential employers. Some students even walked out with job offers they did not realize were options for them.
58 Inc. helped get some of the companies in Shelby County to attend and has worked closely with the Ready to Work program in Shelby County Schools.
Kentrail Cunningham is a 12th grade student at Shelby County High School and he was so thrilled to talk to some of the companies and learn more about college.
“Interviews for new jobs that I never thought I would be going into, colleges I never thought that I would be attending,” he explains.
The students were exposed to 35 different companies.
Ashton Cottingham is a teacher at Montevallo High School and teaches the Ready to Work course. He says most of their students enter the workforce after graduation, so this is an incredible opportunity for them.
“Luckily these businesses are looking to hire kids, so they are actually coming to us wanting to speak to our students and tell them about their business and what they are looking for,” he explains.
This is one of the final steps in the Ready to Work curriculum. Learning the skills needed to enter the workforce but most importantly learning what opportunities are available.
“I would’ve just gotten a regular job you know like fast food, but this is like step forward,” Cunningham explains.
“The students still have a couple more months before they graduate high school and to be able to say, I’ve got a job lined up right after high school [making] anywhere from minimum wage up to, I’ve heard $17, $18 an hour, starting pay is going to be a big impact on their lives in the upcoming future,” Mr. Cottingham explains.
