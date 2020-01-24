Pro surfer Billy Kemper takes on ‘wave of my life’ at Peahi as massive swells roll in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big-wave surfer Billy Kemper is not afraid of anything.
That was especially the case after the four-time Jaws champion took on enormous barrels at Peahi on Maui on Thursday.
In an Instagram video, he described the experience as riding the “wave of my life.”
This was all part of a series of massive northwest swells to roll in along north and west shores.
A high surf warning has been dropped for all north- and west-facing shores, with surf reaching around 35 feet in some spots on Thursday.
However, another large swell is expected to arrive by Friday night.
Beachgoers are urged to take caution as strong breaking waves can be dangerous.
