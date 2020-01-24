Owner of Bill’s Pawn shop speaks up after Walker Co. officials serve search warrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a search executed at a Walker County pawn shop Wednesday morning. Rachael Dunagan owns Bill’s Pawn Shop in Jasper. Yesterday, she was surprised when Walker County Sheriff’s deputies, Jasper police, and the state fire marshall showed up at the shop to execute a search warrant.
Authorities were looking for one handgun in particular they knew was stolen. In total, they found three guns and a saw that had turned up stolen.
Dunagan says she does everything legally by entering the serial numbers into a database that law enforcement can access. She initially refused to hand over the gun, saying that law enforcement had to first serve an arrest warrant on the guy who pawned the merchandise. That’s when officers got a search warrant for the pawn shop.
“I’ve done this for 20 years, I’ve never had an issue until here recently. I’m not sure why, but I mean I did everything the way it was supposed to be done, I just didn’t turn it over to them when they asked," says Dunagan.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they cannot comment because this is an ongoing case.
