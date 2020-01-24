Munford church holds community prayer vigil for Durham family

MUNFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Munford Baptist Church was filled with song and praise Thursday. A standing room only congregation came together and wrapped their arms around the Durham family after an unspeakable tragedy took the lives of three of their family members.
Pastor John Harris asked everyone to pray for the family and pray for healing.
“As a community, let’s heal together. Let’s love and love on this family,” Pastor Harris said.
A number of pastors from nearby churches spoke as well offering the family and community words of hope. A candlelight vigil was also held.
Jennifer Harris, the Durhams’ aunt, was in tears as she thanked everyone for all the thoughts and prayers.
“All we need right now is everybody to pray. Pray that we can find the strength. Pray that my niece and my nephews are in a better place and pray for Landon that he finds his way,” Harrison said.
16-year-old Landon Durham is being charged as an adult in the deaths of his mother and twin brothers. We’re told Durham’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
