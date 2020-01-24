JeffCo Sheriff’s Office promotes first woman to deputy chief in 200-year history

Rucker-Sumerlin joined the sheriff’s office in 1990. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University. She has served in the corrections division, patrol division, vice and narcotics and school resources. She was promoted to sergeant in 2004, supervising the corrections division, patrol division and identity theft divisions. Rucker–Sumerlin was promoted to lieutenant in 2008 and to the rank of captain in 2016.