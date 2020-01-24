‘It’s the outcome we had hoped for’: Law enforcement agents talk about collaboration to find missing Pelham girl

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police say they are thrilled the case of a missing 13-year-old girl ended the way it did.
During a news conference Friday afternoon, Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said the child was back home with family, and the case remains under investigation.
Cheatwood also said more charges could be coming in the case.
The girl was last seen at the Green Park South Mobile Home at 7 a.m. on January 21 in Pelham. She was located in the Huntsville area Thursday afternoon with 24-year-old Rodrigo Ortega.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ortega, who lives in Huntsville, met the teenager on social media and told her he was 19 years old. MCSO has charged Ortega with second degree rape and enticing a child. The Pelham Police Department will be charging Ortega with Interference with Child Custody. Ortega is also on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement contingent hold.
Chief Cheatwood called the investigation a great collaboration with area law enforcement. He said it's stressful until they get people home safely.
A Madison County investigator said, “It’s the outcome we had hoped for and thank the Lord it happened.”
