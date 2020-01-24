Homewood leaders talk crime dip, new safety complex

Homewood, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Homewood is reporting a double digit drop in overall crime and they’ve been chipping away at their record for the last few years.
“If you look statistically at the city of Homewood, over the last 4 years, our crime rate is down 55%,” said Mayor Scott McBrayer.
Even with police department offices spread across town and limited space.
“In this building right now, we have officers [and] detectives who have to share offices,” said Captain Ben Sutton, “Division Commanders and Sergeants have to come over here for meetings and bring paperwork over. Officers have to go over to training to do certain things.”
But that’s changing in a few months. Instead of crossing town for meetings, officers will simply hop on an elevator and head to the next floor. Between March and April, police expect to move into the new 52,000 square foot Public Safety Facility off West Valley Avenue and Bagby Drive.
The new building will house various police department offices, the jail, and the court house. There will also be more parking for officers and citizens along with more storage for police equipment.
“We’re spread out a little bit. This will help bring operational control back under one roof and make things a little easier," said Captain Sutton.
Although the face of the building is done, crews are working on the interior, paying special attention to wiring and security elements since the jail is located there. Police say they hope to have a seamless move and don’t expect to shut down operations. No word yet on the future of the current building downtown, but police say they are working on a plan to maintain a police presence.
