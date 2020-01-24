First court appearance for 16-year-old boy charged with killing his mother, twin brothers

MUNFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A first court appearance Friday afternoon for the 16-year-old who is charged as an adult in the deaths of his mother and his twin brothers.
Landon Durham is accused of stabbing them to death in Talladega County. He is charged with capital murder.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham and 13-year-old Baron Durham.
Authorities say they were stabbed to death at a home on Roy Lackey Lane in Munford. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday night. It is unclear when they were stabbed. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens says it’s believed Durham went to school after he allegedly took the lives of his mother and brothers.
Cherokee Investigator Jeremy Stepps found Landon Durham at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, January 22 as he was traveling towards Etowah County on County Road 71 near County Road 38.
Durham was apprehended at a store across from Beans and Greens Restaurant without incident.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.