FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and a few showers possible Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s and lower 50s. With light winds, we are seeing some patchy fog in a few spots this morning. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination thanks to the combination of foggy conditions and wet roads. Visibility could be reduced around a half a mile to a mile this morning. Most of the rain we saw yesterday has moved through, but we are still dealing with some spotty and scattered showers this morning. Most of the rain should be out of here by 9-10 a.m. as it moves into Georgia. Drier air will begin to move into Central Alabama later today, but we can’t rule out some wrap around moisture producing some isolated showers this afternoon and evening mainly for areas along and north of I-20. We will deal with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: If you have evening plans, make sure you grab a coat before you walk out the door. We should remain mostly dry tonight, but temperatures will likely drop into the 40s by 7 p.m. Overnight temperatures could dip into the low to mid-30s for most of Central Alabama as we head into Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly quiet, but we will be watching a disturbance that could move into the Southeast late Sunday evening. Saturday is looking like a nice January day with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. The first half of Sunday will remain dry, but clouds will likely increase across the area. By Sunday evening, a few spotty showers could move into west Alabama from Mississippi. Any rain that falls is expected to be light with rainfall totals less than a quarter of an inch. The small rain chance could linger into Sunday night and Monday morning before it finally moves out of our area Monday afternoon.
END OF JANUARY: The weather is looking mostly quiet as we finish out the month of January. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Models have decided to decrease our rain chances for the second half of the week. The pattern is looking mostly dry with a chance for rain a week from today and tomorrow. I see no signs of any extreme weather such as a big warm-up or a big cool-down over the next seven days.
Have a wonderful weekend!
