FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and a few showers possible Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s and lower 50s. With light winds, we are seeing some patchy fog in a few spots this morning. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination thanks to the combination of foggy conditions and wet roads. Visibility could be reduced around a half a mile to a mile this morning. Most of the rain we saw yesterday has moved through, but we are still dealing with some spotty and scattered showers this morning. Most of the rain should be out of here by 9-10 a.m. as it moves into Georgia. Drier air will begin to move into Central Alabama later today, but we can’t rule out some wrap around moisture producing some isolated showers this afternoon and evening mainly for areas along and north of I-20. We will deal with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph.