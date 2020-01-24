Eutaw woman has working heat after calling WBRC Fox6 News for help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mary Graves felt upset, angry and cold after going nearly two months without working heat in her apartment. Then she called WBRC Fox6 News for help and things changed for the better faster than she could have imagined.
“I can say that I’m truly blessed, that everything has been take care of,” Graves expressed Thursday.
She said management at Eutaw Elderly Village made the necessary repairs several hours after her story about not having working heat in her apartment appeared on Fox6 News Wednesday. Later Wednesday night, a manager and contractor showed up and promised to fix to her problem, according to Graves.
“Heat is working fine. I am really grateful to God first of all that my situation has been taken care of,” she continued.
They switched out the old heating system in her apartment with a new on and installed a new thermostat. Graves was also happy to see an updated HVAC system up and running to replace the one that was rusted out and not working. Thursday, things are much better in her home.
“It’s just amazing how things can work out. How does it feel to have heat? It feels fantastic,”
