Countdown clock to World Games 2021 revealed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with The World Games 2021 held an event at Legion Field Friday to unveil a new countdown clock to the games.
The new clock is located on the Highland Avenue bridge on the northbound Elton B. Stephens Expressway.
The new clock was shown to folks at the event via the video board at Legion Field.
The event featured IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, IWGA President José Perurena López, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter and CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee Nick Sellers.
“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that The Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling The World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”
“Birmingham advertises with the slogan ‘The World is Coming.’ And I can assure you that the world is looking forward to coming to Birmingham,” said Joachim Gossow, IWGA CEO. “I am certain that when everyone sets off for home after The Games, they will be feeling invigorated and overwhelmed by the action and the hospitality they experienced during The World Games 2021 in Birmingham.”
The World Games 2021 are coming to Birmingham between July 15 and July 25, 2021. Officials say the estimated economic impact for the city will be more than $250 million.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.