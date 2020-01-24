Countdown clock to World Games 2021 revealed in Birmingham

“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that The Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling The World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”