Chef Donnell Johnson: Steak Soup

Donnell Johnson: Steak soup
January 24, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 10:02 AM

Ingredients:

Ribeye Steak 1 pounds diced

2 cups diced potatoes cooked

1 1/2 carrots diced

1/2 cups celery

1 1/2 cup Corn

1/2 Tomato paste

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup diced bell pepper

1/2 cup green onions

3 cups beef broth

Oil

Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

Onion powder to taste

Directions:

Melt butter and oil in a sauté pan add steak and onions. Sauté for 4-6 minutes. Add bell peppers, and carrots sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add corn and potatoes sauté for 3-4 minute. Add beef broth and tomato paste. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion power. Cook for 4-6 minutes.

