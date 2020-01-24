Chef Donnell Johnson: Steak Soup

Ingredients:
Ribeye Steak 1 pounds diced
2 cups diced potatoes cooked
1 1/2 carrots diced
1/2 cups celery
1 1/2 cup Corn
1/2 Tomato paste
1/2 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup diced bell pepper
1/2 cup green onions
3 cups beef broth
Oil
Butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic powder to taste
Onion powder to taste
Directions:
Melt butter and oil in a sauté pan add steak and onions. Sauté for 4-6 minutes. Add bell peppers, and carrots sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add corn and potatoes sauté for 3-4 minute. Add beef broth and tomato paste. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion power. Cook for 4-6 minutes.
