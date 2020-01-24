Beignets and Lattes: King Cake beignet

By WBRC Staff | January 24, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 1:19 PM

Ingredients:

8 cups beignet mix

3.5 cups water

1 cup flour

sprinkle of cinnamon

cottonseed oil

Directions:

In a mixer, add beignet mix and 3.5 cups water and mix until incorporated. Slowly add flour and cinnamon until it forms a loose ball. Place on a floured surface and roll out until it is 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 3x3 squares. Place in 375 degree oil for about 1 minute on each side. After frying, put icing on each beignet and sprinkle with colored sugar.

