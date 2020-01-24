2 Alabama prison visitors arrested in separate incidents

Officials with ADOC says last Saturday a narcotic-detection canine alerted an officer to a vehicle on the property of Holman Correctional in Atmore. After a search of the vehicle, an investigator found marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. The driver, Ameila Allen, 43, was arrested while she was at the facility visiting an inmate. Allen, a Moundville native, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.