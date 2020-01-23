Yo Mama’s: Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp with Asparagus and Coconut Rice

1 1/2 cups uncooked jasmine rice
1 can coconut milk
1 1/4 cups water
1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
1 1/4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
1 can pineapple chunks
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce
Directions:
Preheat skillet for medium/high heat and lightly oil.
Rinse rice in cold water until water runs clear.
Drain and combine with coconut milk, water, and 1 teaspoon salt in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat.
Cover; reduce heat to low and simmer until tender, about 12 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork.
Mix shrimp and 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce and 1/2 juice from pineapples together in a bowl until well coated.
Toss asparagus with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, olive oil, and black pepper.
Lay on 1 side of the skillet ; cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Flip. Add shrimp to the other side of the skillet. Grill shrimp until opaque and asparagus is lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes more. Add pineapple chunks until warm to skillet. Transfer to a platter.
Divide the rice between 4 plates. Top with shrimp and asparagus. Drizzle 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce on top.
