Work on CityWalk Birmingham expected to begin later in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 59/20 bridges in downtown Birmingham opened up in the last week, but drivers should now expect to see some delays with road work around the bridges.
Work will begin later this year on CityWalk Birmingham, which will be a major attraction for the city.
While motorists will be happy driving along on top of the 59/20 bridges, there is still a lot of work to be done around them. Next up will be grading and putting in sidewalks along Ninth Avenue next to the bridges and the BJCC.
“The street work will cause some problems. We are going to continue to close streets. Ninth is currently closed. We have other streets closed,” said ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard.
ALDOT plans to give out the contract for CityWalk Birmingham later this summer.
“It will be a tourist attraction as well as an attraction for locals to come and enjoy themselves,” Leonard said.
The area will have lighting for night time events under the bridges.
The CityWalk work is delayed in part because work is continuing on the final design of the project. ALDOT is working closely with the BJCC and its renovation plans for Legacy Arena.
Leonard says they hoped to be finished by the World Games in 2021, but now that may not happen.
“I don’t think we will have all of CityWalk complete by the World Games. Our goal is to get some of it completed, especially by the area in and around the hotel where the participants will be lodging,” Leonard said.
The city of Birmingham is keeping a close eye on on the CityWalk work and again many believe it will be an attraction for people who visit the city and those who live here, with landscaping and sitting areas. But now it looks like it will be well into 2021 before all the work is finished.
