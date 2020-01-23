West blocton high school under “fire watch” after code violations

WEST BLOCTON, AL (WBRC) – A high school in Bibb County is under a ‘fire watch’ by order of the State Fire Marshal after inspectors found a “lengthy list” of code violations. Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen said there was a “definite risk” for students at West Blocton High School if the code violations were not found or corrected.
Pilgreen said he received “more than one complaint” about conditions at the school.
Wednesday, two deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the high school and found violations including electrical issues, improper storage of combustible products in electrical rooms, problems with doors and the hood suppression system in the kitchen, according to Pilgreen.
There is not a final count of code violations because the inspection report is incomplete but Pilgreen said there were several.
For Pilgreen, the most concerning issue and the reason he ordered a fire watch was because of a malfunction with the fire alarm system.
The fire alarm system is working properly, however, there is an error or fault code in the system display, according to a statement from Bibb County Schools.
“Until we can remove the error code on the alarm system display, the marshal said we would have to follow the fire watch protocol. This means that we must designate someone to make periodic and constant rounds throughout the school until the system is not displaying an error code.”
The statement continues, “The alarm company sent a repair technician yesterday [Wednesday], but he could not remove the error code. Therefore, we have to get a new control panel. We are working to make that change out happen, but until then, we will have to follow the fire watch protocol.”
A spokesperson with Bibb County Schools said the new control panel should be installed within a few days, possibly as early as Friday.
Pilgreen said he is confident after speaking with school and district leaders that the other code violations will be corrected as “quickly as possible.”
He said there is no time frame on when the code violations need to be corrected, but said, “ it won’t be an extended period of time, I can tell you that.”
Bibb County Schools entire statement:
It is very important that we provide a safe environment for both our students and employees. The fire alarm system is functional. The emergency pulls work and engage the alarm, and the smoke and heat detectors work and will engage the alarm. However, it doesn’t matter if the pulls, detectors, and alarms are working like they should. If there is an error code on the control panel and you can’t clear it, then you must begin the fire watch protocol until the control panel is cleared. We are working to get this issue resolved. Our students and employees are not in any danger due to this technical problem, but state fire code dictates that we must follow this protocol until our control panel display is clear.
