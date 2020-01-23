West blocton high school under “fire watch” after code violations

It is very important that we provide a safe environment for both our students and employees. The fire alarm system is functional. The emergency pulls work and engage the alarm, and the smoke and heat detectors work and will engage the alarm. However, it doesn’t matter if the pulls, detectors, and alarms are working like they should. If there is an error code on the control panel and you can’t clear it, then you must begin the fire watch protocol until the control panel is cleared. We are working to get this issue resolved. Our students and employees are not in any danger due to this technical problem, but state fire code dictates that we must follow this protocol until our control panel display is clear.