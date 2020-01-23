Two Etowah Co. women arrested for abusing drugs throughout pregnancy

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two women have been arrested in Etowah Co. for chemical endangerment.
20-year-old Nichole Ponder, tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana around her fourth month of pregnancy. She admitted to using the drugs knowing she was pregnant.
23-year-old Katilin Corinne Eagal’s baby was born December 28, 2019. Eagal admitted to shooting methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy. According to officials, her baby does not currently show any signs of difficulty and has been placed in a safety plan with a family member.
DHR is involved with both cases.
Both women have been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, They are currently being held on a $10,000 bond with the conditions of a drug treatment program and will be monitored by Etowah County Court Referral Office upon release.
