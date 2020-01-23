Teen indicted in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has indicted a Lee County teen on two counts of reckless manslaughter following the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, according to new court documents.
An arraignment for Johnston Taylor has been scheduled for Jan. 30 while court documents indicate a trial is set for May 4.
According to an affidavit, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency analyzed data and determined Taylor’s Jeep was accelerating from 89 mph to 91 mph, with no signs of any braking, when he hit the back of the Bramblett’s Highlander on May 25.
The collision happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Sanford Avenue in Auburn around 6 p.m. that Saturday evening. The posted speed limit in the area where the crash happened is 55 mph.
Additionally, Auburn police received results of its Toxicology Analysis Report on a blood sample taken while Taylor was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital the evening of the crash.
The blood, sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing, found THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana “and is indicative of recent usage of Marijuana at the time of the collision on May 25th 2019.”
Taylor, 16, of Auburn, was arrested July 1.
Rod Bramblett was the celebrated voice of Auburn Tigers athletics. His wife had worked for Auburn University in its Office of Information Technology. They left behind two children, Shelby and Joshua.
According to the initial traffic crash report by Auburn police, Taylor told police he fell asleep at the wheel before his 2011 Jeep Laredo slammed into the back of the Bramblett’s SUV.
In December, Taylor saw his bond revoked after he was issued multiple citations for reckless driving.
